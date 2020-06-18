Bulls Featured on NASCAR Cup Car at Talladega
June 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls have partnered with Premium Motorsports for the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at theTalladega Superspeedway.
Gray Gaulding will be driving the #27 Chevy Camaro featuring the Bulls logo on Sunday June 21.
The Birmingham Bulls are currently preparing for the 2020-21 season following the cancelation of last season with less that 10 game remaining. The team is hopeful about an on time start this October.
