Bulls Fall to Roanoke on the Road
December 6, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
ROANOKE, VA: The Birmingham Bulls fall to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tonight 4-2 in the Berglund Center to get their second loss of the season.
Josh Harris and Austin Daae scored for the Bulls with goalie Mavric Parks stopping 25 of Roanoke's 29 shots on goal.
The Birmingham Bulls hold a record of 13-2-0 on the season and remain in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
The Bulls head to Fayetteville, NC to face the Fayetteville Marksmen this Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday December 8 , 2018
@ Fayetteville Marksmen
Fayetteville Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2018
- Dawgs Fight off Bulls, 4-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Bulls Fall to Roanoke on the Road - Birmingham Bulls
- Misovic Rejoins Storm - Quad City Storm
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-8-0) vs Bulls (13-1-0) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Add D'Agostini, Love to Roster - Macon Mayhem
- Storm Release Schultz - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Fall to Roanoke on the Road
- 1st Place Bulls Win Again
- Bulls Streak Ends in Macon
- Unbeaten Bulls Increase Lead in SPHL Standings
- Bulls Defeat Evansville