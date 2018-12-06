Bulls Fall to Roanoke on the Road

ROANOKE, VA: The Birmingham Bulls fall to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tonight 4-2 in the Berglund Center to get their second loss of the season.

Josh Harris and Austin Daae scored for the Bulls with goalie Mavric Parks stopping 25 of Roanoke's 29 shots on goal.

The Birmingham Bulls hold a record of 13-2-0 on the season and remain in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

The Bulls head to Fayetteville, NC to face the Fayetteville Marksmen this Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday December 8 , 2018

@ Fayetteville Marksmen

Fayetteville Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

