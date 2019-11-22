Bulls End Marksmen Streak
November 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-1 in Pelham snapping Fayetteville's 7 game winning streak.
Notable players for Birmingham were JM Piotrowski with 2 goals and 1 assist. Josh Harris with go ahead goal.
Artt Brey closed with 38 saves in net for the Bulls.
VIEW GAME STATS
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday November 23, 2019
Fayetteville Marksmen
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
----
Friday November 29, 2019 - Adult Jersey Night
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2019
- Bulls End Marksmen Streak - Birmingham Bulls
- Mayhem Triumph in Ryan Michel Head Coaching Debut - Macon Mayhem
- Plevy Scores Fifth Goal in Loss to Mayhem - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Havoc Squeak by Rail Yard Dawgs in OT - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Edged by Havoc in OT, 2-1 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-7-1) vs Havoc (4-5-1) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Head South to Macon for Two Games this Week - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Rivermen Sign Hoglund - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls End Marksmen Streak
- Bulls Defeat Macon OnThe Road
- Birmingham Loses Close Game in OT
- Bulls Fall to Ice Flyers 4-1
- Bulls Sweep Quad City