Bulls End Marksmen Streak

November 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-1 in Pelham snapping Fayetteville's 7 game winning streak.

Notable players for Birmingham were JM Piotrowski with 2 goals and 1 assist. Josh Harris with go ahead goal.

Artt Brey closed with 38 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday November 23, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

----

Friday November 29, 2019 - Adult Jersey Night

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

