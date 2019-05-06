Bulls Edge Stripers in Series Finale

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls were able to break through against Gwinnett Stripers starter Kolby Allard with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading to a 4-2 victory Monday afternoon at the DBAP. Bulls reliever Cole Sulser (3-2) recorded the victory while Allard (2-2) suffered the loss.

The Bulls and Stripers traded blows early in the game, beginning with an RBI groundout by Anthony Bemboom to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead after two innings. The Stripers responded immediately with an RBI groundout of their own; this time via Austin Riley to tie the game at 1-1.

Starters Ryan Yarbrough and Allard went five innings of one-run baseball each, before the Bulls finally got to Allard in the sixth inning. Jake Cronenworth hit his team-leading 11th double and Mike Brosseau gave the Bulls the lead for good with an RBI single to drive him home and take a 2-1 lead. Christian Arroyo gave the Bulls pitching staff a larger cushion with a two-run home run to take a 4-1 lead later in the inning. The Stripers did get one back in the top of the ninth off a Travis Demeritte solo home run, but that was as close as the visitors would get as Durham earned the series win in the five-game set.

The Bulls relievers picked up their starter for a second consecutive game, going 4.0 innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out seven. Oliver Drake recorded his fifth save to shut the door for the Bulls' second consecutive win.

The Bulls head out for a six-game road trip, beginning with three games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

