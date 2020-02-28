Bulls Edge Huntsville in OT
February 28, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Huntsville Havoc 3-2 in OT at the Pelham Civic Complex. Josh Harris tied the game for Birmingham late in the 3rd sending the Bulls into the extra period.
Kasey Kulczycki scored the winning goal for the Bulls 1:31 seconds into OT.
Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:
Kasey Kulczycki - 1G
Cole Stallard - 2A
Josh Harris - 1G
Artt Brey recorded 34 saves in net for Birmingham.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
------
Saturday February 29, 2020
Macon Mayhem
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:00pm cst
Promotion: 3rd Annual Onesie Night
$5 Ticket discount for wearing onesie to the game.
$500 prize for best onesie
