Bulls Drop Game 2

April 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls lose Game 2 of the President's Cup Semi-finals by defeating Roanoke 4-1 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex

Game 3 of the Best of 3 Series will be played at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday April 20 at 7:00pm cst.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday April 20, 2019

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

