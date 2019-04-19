Bulls Drop Game 2
April 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls lose Game 2 of the President's Cup Semi-finals by defeating Roanoke 4-1 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex
Game 3 of the Best of 3 Series will be played at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday April 20 at 7:00pm cst.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday April 20, 2019
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
