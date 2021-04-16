Bulls Dominate Havoc
April 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Birmingham Bulls won in dominant fashion against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night. After a first period goal from Huntsville's Alex Berardinelli, Birmingham scored six unanswered goals to win by a score of 6-1.
The Havoc return to action tomorrow night in Macon.
