Bulls Dominate Havoc

April 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Birmingham Bulls won in dominant fashion against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night. After a first period goal from Huntsville's Alex Berardinelli, Birmingham scored six unanswered goals to win by a score of 6-1.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow night in Macon.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.