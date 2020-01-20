Bulls Defeat Knoxville at Home
January 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeat the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-1 in on their home ice in Pelham.
Notable players for Birmingham:
Mike Davis - 1G 1A
Jacob Barber - 1G 1A
Josh Harris - 2A
Austin Lotz closed the game with 36 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday January
at Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pensacola Bay Center
7:35pm cst
------
Saturday January 25
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
Promotion:
Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night
First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards courtesy of DMS Color.
Game Worn Jersey Auction
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2020
- Bulls Defeat Knoxville at Home - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Defeat Knoxville at Home
- Bulls Edge Huntsville on the Road
- Bulls Fall to Huntsville in OT
- Bulls Shut out Roanoke in Pelham
- Bulls Drop Tough Game on the Road