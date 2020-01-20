NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Bulls Defeat Knoxville at Home

January 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release

PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeat the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-1 in on their home ice in Pelham.

Notable players for Birmingham:

Mike Davis - 1G 1A

Jacob Barber - 1G 1A

Josh Harris - 2A

Austin Lotz closed the game with 36 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday January

at Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pensacola Bay Center

7:35pm cst

------

Saturday January 25

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

Promotion:

Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night

First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards courtesy of DMS Color.

Game Worn Jersey Auction

