Bulls Come up Short in OT

December 26, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







PELHAM, AL - Birmingham falls to Pensacola 3-4 in OT at the Pelham Civic Complex. The Bulls started off strong scoring 3 goals in the first period but couldn't hold off the Ice Flyers at the end.

Notable players for Birmingham:

Bendan Soucie - 2 Assists

Tanner Froese - 1 Goal 1Assist

Birmingham travels to Pensacola on Wednesday December 30. to take on the Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center

