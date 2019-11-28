Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville
November 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham fall to the Huntsville Havoc 0-4 on the road in the Von Braun Center Center.
Brody Claeys closed with 37 saves in net for the Bulls.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday November 29, 2019 - Adult Jersey Night
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
---
Saturday November 30, 2019
At Roanoke Rail yard Dawgs
Berglund Center - Roanoke, Virginia
6:05pm cst
Check out the Birmingham Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2019
- Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville - Birmingham Bulls
- Dawgs Defeated on Thanksgiving in Fayetteville, 6-1 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Dawgs Defeated on Thanksgiving in Fayetteville, 6-1 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-8-2) at Marksmen (9-1-1) - 7:00 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville
- FPHL MVP Signs with Birmingham
- Bulls End Marksmen Streak
- Bulls Defeat Macon OnThe Road
- Birmingham Loses Close Game in OT