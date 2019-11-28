Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham fall to the Huntsville Havoc 0-4 on the road in the Von Braun Center Center.

Brody Claeys closed with 37 saves in net for the Bulls.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday November 29, 2019 - Adult Jersey Night

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

Saturday November 30, 2019

At Roanoke Rail yard Dawgs

Berglund Center - Roanoke, Virginia

6:05pm cst

