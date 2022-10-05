Bulls Brings Back Terchiyev

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the return of Artur Terchiyev to the organization for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Terchiyev joined Birmingham last season and appeared in seven games for the red and black. Before joining the Bulls last season, Terchiyev spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and he becomes the 5th player to sign with the Bulls this offseason who played collegiately at UWS. Terchivey was teammates with current Birmingham Bulls Jordan Martin, Troy McTavish, Jonathan Pace, and Dylan Johnson at Wisconsin-Superior.

Standing at 6'3 and 194 pounds, head coach Craig Simchuk is more than excited to add size and ability to his defense. "Bringing Terch back was a no-brainer. He adds size and a lot of skill to the back end." Although playing on the blue line, Terchiyev brings offensive firepower from a defensive standpoint, having scored twenty-one goals in college and assisting on thirty-nine more. Simchuk is ready to watch his offensive ability come to fruition in Birmingham. "He's very offensive minded with a good stick in the defensive zone. We will look to him in the power play and are excited to watch him continue to grow his game throughout the year."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

