Bulls Bring Back Hockey Guys Trio

August 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce three signings on Friday for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Three members of the famous group, The Hockey Guys, have signed with the Bulls. Two of the three members include Jordan Martin and Troy MacTavish, who played for the organization last season. Martin, MacTavish, and newcomer Jonathan Pace have signed with the Birmingham Bulls for the upcoming season. Martin and MacTavish both joined the Bulls in the middle of last season after finishing their careers at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Jordan Martin saw action in fourteen games last season for the Bulls in his first season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada native put two goals in the back of the net, while assisting on four more. During his short stint with the team last season, Martin did more than enough to impress the coaching staff, including his head coach Craig Simchuk. "We are so happy to have Marty back. We got a small glimpse of him late last year, and can't wait to see what he does in a full season." During his time in the SPHL last season, Martin became one of the premier skaters in the league away from the puck which brought a huge addiction to the Bulls attack. "His tenacity and work away from the puck is like no other. He will help add depth down the middle", noted Simchuk. The Bulls have announced nine signings this off-season, and Martin could not be more excited to return to the organization. "I am extremely excited to be returning to the bulls this upcoming season. The organization, the staff, and the people of Birmingham made the few weeks I spent last season unforgettable. I look forward to getting back and pushing for a championship with this team!"

Troy MacTavish joins Jordan Martin in returning to the Magic City for a second season. The twenty-four-year-old Ottawa native is just as excited as his former college teammate to return to the Magic City. "I am super excited to be coming back to Birmingham, my time there last year was amazing." The Bulls coaching staff has stated they believe in a championship, team first mentality, something that MacTavish is a huge part of in the locker room and on the ice for Birmingham. "I believe with the personnel and staff we have returning, next year we will be a serious contender and I am looking forward to getting things going." MacTavish saw thirteen games in action on the ice last season, scoring two goals and assisting on one other. The 6'1, 198 pound right winger brings a lot of depth to his game that makes him a force on the ice. "Macker will provide size and physicality, as well as skill. He's a player who can play up and down the line up and is very versatile", stated Simchuk.

Jonathan Pace is the newest signing to the Birmingham Bulls, and will become the fourth member of The Hockey Guys to dawn a Bulls uniform over the last two seasons. Pace spent his collegiate career with Martin and MacTavish at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The twenty-four-year-old rookie noticed the moves happening within the Bulls organization, making Birmingham the city and team he wanted to be with. "I'm very excited to be coming into an organization such as Birmingham. The club has a great reputation and a lot to offer. I'm looking forward to coming into camp and competing against strong competition", quoted Jonathan. The Bulls coaching staff noticed Pace's defensive talent at UWS, which included his play in front of the net and on the glass. "Jon will add depth on our back end. He has a high level of competitiveness, and will win the net front battles and wall battles which is so important. We are excited to see him suit up in a Bulls uniform."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

