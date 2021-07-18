Bulls Best Shrimp 6-3

DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls left fielder Ryan Boldt clubbed two hits and scored two runs, while designated hitter Joseph Odom drove in two runs to earn a series victory in Durham's rain-shortened 6-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Bulls CF Josh Lowe's first-inning sacrifice fly opened the scoring. Jacksonville responded with a pair of tallies in the second, though Durham would Odom would smack a game-tying RBI double to right in the last of the second. Following a one-hour rain delay, LF Brett Sullivan clubbed an RBI single to right that brought across two scores to give the Bulls a two-run advantage before Odom's sacrifice fly capped the three-run frame. The Jumbo Shrimp would cut the advantage to two with a score in the fifth, however the margin was raised back to three when 2B Kevin Padlo lined a single to left in the seventh before rain forced the contest to be called in the top of the eighth.

Boldt (2-4, 2 R, 2B) was the lone player from either side to record a multi-hit effort. 3B Mike Ford reached base twice via walks, however did not record a hit, snapping his hit streak at 11 games.

Durham reliever Phoenix Sanders (1.1 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K) earned the victory to improve to 3-0. Fellow relief men Adam Conley (1.0 IP, 2 BB, K), Joey Krehbiel (0.2 IP) and Louis Head (0.1 IP, H) combined for the final 2.0 innings, with Head notching his team-best fourth save. Jacksonville righty Edward Cabrera (3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 4R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat in his Triple-A debut.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls continue their 12-game homestand by starting a six-game series versus the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday, July 20. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Starting pitchers have not yet been announced. Durham Bulls Athletic Park will also host Team USA in a tune-up game for the 2020 Olympic Games Tokyo on Monday evening, facing the Collegiate National Team. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

