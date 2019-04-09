NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Bulls Begin Playoffs this Weekend

April 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release

The Birmingham Bull begins the Quarterfinlas of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs against the Fayetteville Marksmen for a Best of 3 Series.

Game 1 will be played Friday April 12 at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC. The Bulls return to the Pelham Civic Complex on Saturday April 13 for Game 2 at 7:00pm. Game 3 (if necessary) will also be played at the Pelham Civic Complex on Sunday April 14 at 7:00pm

The Birmingham Bulls, in their second season, finished the year with a 39-15-2 record and are ranked #2 in the SPHL standing heading into the Post Season.

Playoff Tickets can be purchased at www.bullshockey.net or by calling the Box Office at 205-620-6448.

