Bulls Beat Evansville 6-1 on the Road
December 31, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
EVANSVILLE, IN: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts tonight 3-1 on the road at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.
Notable performances include Jacob Barber with 2 goals plus 1 assist and Mike Davis with 2 goals. Goalie Mavric Parks records the win with 34 saves.
View game stats: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349769
The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 18-6-0 on the season and remain in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
NEXT GAME:
Friday January, 4 2019
@ Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Civic Coliseum- Knoxville, Tennessee
