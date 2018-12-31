Bulls Beat Evansville 6-1 on the Road

EVANSVILLE, IN: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts tonight 3-1 on the road at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Notable performances include Jacob Barber with 2 goals plus 1 assist and Mike Davis with 2 goals. Goalie Mavric Parks records the win with 34 saves.

The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 18-6-0 on the season and remain in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Friday January, 4 2019

@ Knoxville Ice Bears

Knoxville Civic Coliseum- Knoxville, Tennessee

