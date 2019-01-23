Bulls Aquire Joe Tolles from Knoxville

January 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





The Birmingham Bulls would like to announce they we have acquired Veteran Defenseman Joe Tolles from the Knoxville Ice Bears. Tolles comes to Birmingham for Future Considerations.

"We're happy to have Joe in our line-up" said Head Coach Jamey Hicks "He's a player that plays the game the right way."

Tolles is expected to be in the line-up this weekend as the Bulls host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2019

Bulls Aquire Joe Tolles from Knoxville - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.