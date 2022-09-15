Bulls Announce Promotional Nights

September 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Birmingham will begin their season home opener on October 29th against the Knoxville Ice Bears with a RED OUT night that features a t-shirt giveaway. The following Friday, November 4th, will be the first night dedicated to the kids. Birmingham will host the visiting Huntsville Havoc for Kids Cap Night. College Night and returns for every Bulls home game that is played on a Thirsty Thursday night. Each student receives a $10 gold ticket with a student ID shown when purchasing the ticket. All fans will receive select drink specials throughout the Pelham Civic Complex. The Bulls will honor the United States military on November 11th this season, hosting members of the US military from all branches and honoring each of them throughout the night. Birmingham will take on the Knoxville Ice Bears that will feature a specialty game worn military jersey.

The Bulls will host a Food Drive Weekend for the second year in a row this season. Each fan that brings five cans of food will receive five dollars off of their ticket. The Food Drive Weekend will be held in partnership with the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama on December 16th and 17th with the visiting Fayetteville Marksmen in town. Birmingham will host their annual MLK day game on January 16th, taking on the Huntsville Havoc. Fans and others will be able to enjoy time after the game with the organization as Birmingham hosts "Skate With the Bulls" immediately after the conclusion of the game. There will be two separate Kids Jersey Nights and two separate Adult Jersey Nights for the upcoming season. Fan favorite games such as Star Wars Night, Paw Patrol Night, Hawaiian Shirt Night, and many more are all slated to return for the 2022-2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2022

Bulls Announce Promotional Nights - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.