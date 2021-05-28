Bulls Announce 2021-22 Protected Players
May 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls have announced their Protected Players list for the 2021-22 Season.
Forwards
Tyler Penner
Kasey Kulczycki
Logan Nelson
Cole Stallard
Cameron Strong
Mike Davis
C.J. Hayes
Defensemen
Jaron Hilderman
Kyle McKenzie
Chris Lijdsman
Mackenzie Dwyer
Goalies
Austin Lotz
Hayden Stewart
___________________________________________
About Protected Players Lists:
Each SPHL team is permitted to protect any combination of 13 players that were on last season's roster. A player being on this list DOES NOT guarantee that they will play for that team next season, just that the team retains the player's rights heading into next season, preventing them from signing with another SPHL team. Those rights can be traded, and if a player plays in a different league, his rights remain with the SPHL team that protected him.
