Bulls Announce 2021-22 Protected Players

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls have announced their Protected Players list for the 2021-22 Season.

Forwards

Tyler Penner

Kasey Kulczycki

Logan Nelson

Cole Stallard

Cameron Strong

Mike Davis

C.J. Hayes

Defensemen

Jaron Hilderman

Kyle McKenzie

Chris Lijdsman

Mackenzie Dwyer

Goalies

Austin Lotz

Hayden Stewart

About Protected Players Lists:

Each SPHL team is permitted to protect any combination of 13 players that were on last season's roster. A player being on this list DOES NOT guarantee that they will play for that team next season, just that the team retains the player's rights heading into next season, preventing them from signing with another SPHL team. Those rights can be traded, and if a player plays in a different league, his rights remain with the SPHL team that protected him.

