Bulls Add Rookie Out Of Wilkes University

September 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Xavier Abdella to the organization for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Abdella is a twenty-five-year-old rookie by way of Wilkes University. During his four year career with the Colonels, Abdella appeared in forty-eight games on the blue line. "We are very excited to have Xavier to join the back end", noted head coach Craig Simchuk. "He is a hard-nosed defender. He is young, hungry, and comes from a great program" Although it's Abdella's first year in Birmingham, he knows the ins and outs of the locker room, making the transition easier for him. "He knows guys on the team and within the organization. He is familiar with everyone and will fit right into our culture here in Birmingham."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

