Bullpen Shines in Second Half Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks began the season's second half on a high note, putting together a 9-6 comeback victory against the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium.

The Hooks trailed 4-0 after three innings, which included 17-minute rain delay. In the fourth, the Hooks finally got to San Antonio starter Cal Quantrill as Alex De Goti plated a run with a sac fly.

In the fifth, Corpus Christi pulled even. Lorenzo Quintana began the rally with a double and would later score on Chas McCormick's RBI double. Stephen Wrenn followed with another run-scoring double while Yordan Alvarez leveled the score at 4-4 with an RBI single to bring Wrenn home.

The Missions struck back in the bottom half of the fifth. Hooks starter Yoanys Quiala allowed a sac fly to Taylor Kohlwey and was then replaced by righty Justin Ferrell. Ferrell allowed a ground out that scored a run but nothing else in the fifth. The run was charged to Quiala and San Antonio led 6-4.

Ferrell orchestrated a terrific relief outing, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames. He retired the side in order during the sixth and seventh innings.

Meanwhile, the Hooks responded against Jason Jester in the sixth. With two baserunners aboard, Anibal Sierra ripped a two-run double into the right centerfield gap to tie the game at 6-6. The game then entered another rain delay (36 minutes) in the bottom of the sixth.

After the rain subsided, Taylor Jones smacked a solo homer to deep left field to ring in the seventh inning. Jones' 12th blast of the season gave the Hooks a 7-6 edge. Corpus Christi went on to score a run a piece in the eighth and ninth.

In the top of the ninth, Randy Cesar dribbled a ground ball up the third base line for an infield single. The hit extended Cesar's hit streak to 36 games. He is now one game shy of tying the Texas League record of a 37 games, which was set in 1969. Cesar's 36-game streak remains the longest in Hooks history and Minor League Baseball this season.

Left-hander Kit Scheetz came on in the eighth and tossed a scoreless frame. He then allowed two hits in the ninth but secured the victory by escaping trouble. It was Scheetz's first save with the Hooks.

The Hooks conclude their road trip and series in San Antonio on Tuesday night. Left-hander Ryan Hartman makes the start for the Hooks as San Antonio sends righty Jacob Nix to the hill. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

