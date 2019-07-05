Bullpen Boosts Cleburne Past RailCats

CLEBURNE, Tex. - Three Cleburne relievers tossed four scoreless innings as the Railroaders snuck past the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-3 on Friday night at The Depot. It was the first win over the RailCats at The Depot in franchise history.

D.J. Sharabi, Martire Garcia and Tyler Wilson preserved a one-run lead over the final four innings, allowing just three singles. Their efforts earned a third consecutive win for Stephen Johnson (3-0), who gutted his way through five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

For the second straight night, Cleburne (25-21) faced a sizeable early deficit. The RailCats (20-24) put their first four runners of the game aboard, capped by a bases-loaded walk to Colin Willis that gave Gary SouthShore a 1-0 lead. Wilfredo Gimenez doubled the advantage via a sacrifice fly, scoring Evan Marzilli on a close play at the plate.

The RailCats made it 3-0 in the second when Marzilli sliced a run-scoring triple to center, plating Marcus Mooney.

Cleburne got back on level terms with a three-run third inning. K.C. Huth slapped an RBI single, then Zach Nehrir tied it up with a two-out, two-run homer to left.

Ryan Brett ultimately provided the winning run with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, sneaking a fly ball just over the wall in left against RailCats starter Jumpei Akanuma (2-1). It was Brett's fourth home run of the season, and his second since joining the Railroaders.

Sharabi pitched out of trouble in the sixth with a big strikeout to strand two runners, then Garcia tossed the seventh and the eighth. Wilson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to register his tenth save, getting some help from Huth on a tremendous sliding catch to retire Alex Crosby for the second out of the inning.

The Railroaders and RailCats continue their series on Saturday night at 7:06 PM. Lefty Michael Gunn (3-0, 3.48) starts for Cleburne, while Gary SouthShore will counter with fellow southpaw Trevor Lubking (4-3, 3.91).

