Bullpen, Big Inning Spur C's to Extra Innings Win

SPOKANE, WA - Down early but not out, the Vancouver Canadians erased a four-run deficit with a crooked number in the seventh and snatched momentum back with two unanswered runs in the top of the tenth to beat the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 8-6 in 10 innings on Opening Night at Avista Stadium Friday.

Leading 6-4 to start the ninth, the C's watched Spokane load the bases before a run crossed on a passed ball to cut the Vancouver lead to one. Down to their last out, the Indians managed to score the tying run on a single to left field but had the potential winning run cut down at the plate by a perfect throw from left fielder Davis Schneider to send the game to extra innings.

In the tenth, Vancouver wasted no time forcing the action. Riley Tirotta doubled home the placed runner from second for the eventual winning run to start the first frame of bonus baseball. Hugo Cardona replaced Tirotta as a pinch runner and scampered to third on a groundout before dashing home on a wild pitch to make it 8-6. Jimmy Burnette (W, 1-0) set down the side in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

The Indians got off to a fast start with three runs in the second and one in the third, but the Canadians bullpen managed to keep the Tribe off the board from the fourth until the ninth to give the bats a chance to rally back. Sean Mellen led the way with two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief, which included seven consecutive outs to start his night. Thomas Ruwe followed with a scoreless frame before giving way to Burnette, who took it the rest of the way.

PK Morris plated Vancouver's first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth before a 10-batter, five-run seventh gave the C's their first lead of the season. Highlights of the big inning included an Addison Barger two-run homer and consecutive bases loaded walks that tied the game and gave Vancouver a 5-4 advantage, respectively.

Adam Kloffenstein got the start and logged four innings in which he allowed four runs on eight hits, K'd six and didn't walk a batter. He finished his outing by retiring five in a row.

Tirotta, Leo Jimenez and Garrett Spain led the way on offense with two hits apiece. Morris and Barger finished with two RBI each.

The series continues tomorrow night. #23 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Trent Palmer makes his High-A debut for the C's and will be opposed by southpaw Joe Rock. First pitch is set for 5:09 p.m. and can be heard on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

