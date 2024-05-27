Bulldogs Sign 3rd Round Selection Nikolas Rossetto

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the signing of 2024 3rd round selection, forward Nikolas Rossetto to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Rossetto, a Sault Ste. Marie native, brings an electrifying skillset to Brantford, coming to the Bulldogs off of his past two seasons that saw him star for the Soo Greyhounds U15 program in 2022-23 before heading over the border joining the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U for the 2023-24 season. With his hometown Greyhounds at the U15 level Rossetto scored 40 goals & added 25 assists for 65 points in 46 games. As impressive as his 2022-23 season was, his 2023-24 season in Pittsburgh was even more outstanding. The right-shot, right-winger rifled an incredible 54 goals in 58 games while adding 27 assists for 81 total points.

Rossetto's 54 goals & 81 points both led a strong Penguins program while his goal total placed him 4th in the nation at the 15U level.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are very excited to receive the commitment of Nikolas Rossetto." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Nikolas is a tremendously skilled player that we feel can be a real difference maker for the Bulldogs going forward.

Nikolas possess an elite release & shot combination that immediately makes him a player opposing defenses have to keep tabs on. Nikolas also brings a strong desire to continue to develop his all around game and a commitment to making his team better that shows his high character level that we covet with the Bulldogs. We look forward to seeing Nikolas Rossetto develop in black & gold.

