Bull Moose Explode for 15 Hits in Win

August 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Bull Moose offense exploded for ten runs in a 10-6 win against the Larks on Monday night.

Moose batters were in control from the get-go, scoring three runs in the second inning and would never relinquish the lead. Bull Moose newcomer Enrique Morales continued to shine. After going 1-4 in the Bull Moose's last game prior to Monday, Morales went 3-4 including a double he smashed into left in that big three-run third.

Bull Moose starter Paxton Miller was able to record seven strikeouts while only allowing two runs through four and a third. Miller now has 45 strikeouts on the season - a mark that ranks fifth in the entire Northwoods League. This marks the fourth straight appearance in which Miller was able to mow down seven or more batters. In order to rack up the K's, Miller was reliant on his fastball that touched 90 on the gun many times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Despite the loss, the Larks were able to pull within one run at a couple points throughout the game. In the eighth inning, Larks first baseman Cole Hage brought home three runs on a bases clearing double for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game to make it a 7-6 game. The Bull Moose offense proved to be too much and would collect three insurance runs in the top of the ninth to pull them to victory.

The Larks have the night off on Tuesday, while Dillon Larsen (0-1, 2.25) and the Flickertails battle Brad Hodges (0-2, 12.00) and the Bull Moose for a 7:05 first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 25, 2020

Bull Moose Explode for 15 Hits in Win - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.