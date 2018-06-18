Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night, Robert Wuhl Appearance, Victor Robles "Rob Job " Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, June 23rd

June 18, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are excited to host Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Saturday, June 23rd. It will be the third game of a four-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City).

Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night will be a celebration of the classic baseball film. Making an appearance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union, on Saturday will be actor Robert Wuhl, who played pitching coach Larry Hockett in the movie Bull Durham. Robert Wuhl will sign autographs for fans on a first-come, first-served basis. The line for Wuhl's autograph will begin as soon as gates open at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

Around the ballpark, there will be a Lollygaggers Section and an Annie Savoy Cleat Chaser Section in the stadium, re-branded just for Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night. Also, any fan who has the name Crash as part of their legal name will receive a free grandstand ticket to the game. All fans in the ballpark can enter the Nuclear Wing Eating contest during Saturday's game. Among the giveaways on Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night will be candlesticks, silverware, American literature and a sprinkler head.

Saturday, June 23rd will also feature a Victor Robles "Rob Job" Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Dave Stinson GEICO. The next collectible in the P-Nats' 2018 Bobblehead Lineup depicts top prospect and 2016-2017 Potomac Nationals OF Victor Robles leaping over the wall to bring back a home run, one of the many "rob jobs" in his career.

Fans can also take part in the Booster Club Auction at Northwest Federal Field on June 23rd. The Potomac Nationals Booster Club Auction will be on the main concourse and will include many unique P-Nats collectibles.

Also present on the concourse throughout the game will be Mary Washington Healthcare. As part of Health and Wellness Night at the ballpark, Mary Washington Healthcare will provide valuable information for fans looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle!

Scouts will fill Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Saturday night as well. All of the area scouts in attendance for Scout Night will take part in a pre-game on-field parade, cheering on the P-Nats during their game, and camping out in the outfield after the game is over. Scouts who stay for the postgame festivities will watch a movie and receive a commemorative scout patch!

As a part of another Super Saturday, fans can watch the best fireworks show in the area, presented by WTOP.

After the fireworks, kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill.

Upon entering the stadium, fans will be greeted by live music. Hand Painter Swinger will be performing for the fans in the Café Area.

First pitch between the P-Nats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks is at 6:35pm. Gates to the ballpark will open at 5:00pm.

