Build Your Perfect Player for this Summer's Tournament

Published on June 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







The 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2026

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