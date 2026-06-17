Build Your Perfect Player for this Summer's Tournament
Published on June 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Portland Thorns Exercise Marie Müller's 2027 Club Option - Portland Thorns FC
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires Spain National Team Defender and European Champion Leila Ouahabi - Chicago Stars FC
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