Buffalo Wild Wings Preseason Party October 18

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce their preseason party, where fans will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with players and staff. This event will be held on October 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings on Bayou Blvd.

The Ice Flyers preseason party is a fantastic opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite players and staff members before the start of the new hockey season. Attendees will have the chance to talk to the players, get autographs, and take photos. It's a unique experience that allows fans to connect with the team on a personal level.

Fans can enjoy delicious food and drinks at Buffalo Wild Wings while celebrating the start of a new season of Ice Flyers hockey.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with the Ice Flyers and show your support for the team. Mark your calendars for October 18 and join us at Buffalo Wild Wings on Bayou Blvd from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We can't wait to see you there!

