Buffalo Bandits vs. Halifax Thunderbirds - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







1st overall! The Buffalo Bandits clinch home floor throughout the playoffs after a 15-12 win over Halifax in front of a sold-out Banditland.

