Buffalo Bandits vs. Calgary Roughnecks - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







43 saves from Nick Rose and a sock trick from Curtis Dickson lead Calgary Roughnecks to a 17-11 win over Buffalo in Banditland.

GAME RECAP

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.