Buffalo Bandits vs. Calgary Roughnecks - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
43 saves from Nick Rose and a sock trick from Curtis Dickson lead Calgary Roughnecks to a 17-11 win over Buffalo in Banditland.
