Bud Light Watch Parties Announced

The Rail Yard Dawgs have partnered with Bud Light on Watch Parties again! Watch parties are free to attend and open to all ages. Doors open one hour before puck drop. Below are details regarding upcoming events.

Friday, February 17

Vs. Quad City Storm

Event opens at 7:10 P.M.

Puck drops at 8:10 P.M. (7:10 P.M. CST)

Hosted in Club 611 at Berglund Center (Enter at Gate 1)

Friday, March 10

Vs. Huntsville Havoc

Event opens at 7:00 P.M.

Puck drops at 8:00 P.M. (7:00 P.M. CST)

Hosted at The Hangout (7717 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Friday, April 7

Vs. Knoxville Ice Bears

Event opens at 6:35 P.M.

Puck drops at 7:35 P.M.

Hosted in Club 611 at Berglund Center (Enter at Gate 1)

