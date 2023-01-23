Bud Light Watch Parties Announced
January 23, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs have partnered with Bud Light on Watch Parties again! Watch parties are free to attend and open to all ages. Doors open one hour before puck drop. Below are details regarding upcoming events.
Friday, February 17
Vs. Quad City Storm
Event opens at 7:10 P.M.
Puck drops at 8:10 P.M. (7:10 P.M. CST)
Hosted in Club 611 at Berglund Center (Enter at Gate 1)
Friday, March 10
Vs. Huntsville Havoc
Event opens at 7:00 P.M.
Puck drops at 8:00 P.M. (7:00 P.M. CST)
Hosted at The Hangout (7717 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019)
Friday, April 7
Vs. Knoxville Ice Bears
Event opens at 6:35 P.M.
Puck drops at 7:35 P.M.
Hosted in Club 611 at Berglund Center (Enter at Gate 1)
