Bud Light Watch Parties Announced for Playoff Games

April 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release


Calling all Dawgs fans! Join us this Thursday and Friday at Berglund Center in Club 611 for Game One and Two of the SPHL President's Cup Championship Series against the Peoria Rivermen. Watch parties are sponsored by Bud Light.

This event is free and open to all ages. Food & beverage items will be available for purchase. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. and puck drops at 8:15 P.M. EST (7:15 P.M. CST). Those attending should enter the Berglund Center Coliseum at Gate 12.

