Bucks Win 4-2 Behind Parkinson's Strong Start

July 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks (22-18, 2-2) won a tight 4-2 decision over the Rochester Honkers (20-19, 2-2) thanks to an excellent outing from Jack Parkinson and a shutdown relief effort. Waterloo's lineup backed Parkinson with 14 hits, with each starter picking up at least one base knock.

Leadoff man Trey Leonard (1-5, R, HR, RBI) belted a massive solo home run to right field on the second pitch of the game. Following a two-run first inning by the Honkers, Waterloo entered their half of the third down 2-1. Dylan Phillips (2-4, BB, R, 2B, 2 SB) drew a two-out walk on a full count then stole second and third on consecutive pitches. With the count even at 2-2, Blake Wagenseller (2-5, RBI, SB) poked a game-tying single back up the middle.

Parkinson responded to his two-run first with aplomb, throwing up five straight scoreless innings to cap off his day. The righthander finished with 6.0 innings of five-hit baseball, allowing the two earned runs while walking three and striking out one en route to his second win of the season.

The game deadlocked at two-all in the fifth, Bennett Hostetler (1-4, BB, 2 R, HR, RBI) drew a leadoff walk. After moving to second on a passed ball, Waterloo's shortstop narrowly beat out a throw from center to advance on a Phillips flyout. One out later, Alex Ronnebaum (2-5, RBI) laced a single to right, breaking the tie and knocking in Hostetler.

Jack Dolak earned his first hold with two scoreless frames in relief of Parkinson, walking one and punching out a batter.

With the Bucks prepared to give the ball to Brett Lockwood in the bottom of the ninth, Hostetler hammered a solo home run to left-center. Up 4-2, Lockwood nailed down his second save by working around a hit and striking out one.

Matt Campos (2-5, 2B) and Mike Nyisztor (2-3, BB) added multi-hit games in the Bucks' win.

Waterloo returns home for the opener of a four-game home-and-home set against the La Crosse Loggers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

