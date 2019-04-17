Bucks to Host Open Interviews on April 26 & 27

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding open interviews for summer game-day positions on Friday, April 26 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.

The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Seating Ushers

Group Outing Ushers

Camera Operators

Souvenir Stand Staff

Concessions

Cooks

Box Seat Servers

Hawkers

Register Operators

Runners

Warehouse

On-Field Promotions Staff

Press Box Staff

Music Operator

Official Scorer

Stadium Cleaning Crew

Cleaning Crew Team Members

Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Open Interviews. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.

The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking, and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.

The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity.

If you are unable to attend the open interviews, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in.

