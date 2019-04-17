Bucks to Host Open Interviews on April 26 & 27
April 17, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding open interviews for summer game-day positions on Friday, April 26 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.
The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Seating Ushers
Group Outing Ushers
Camera Operators
Souvenir Stand Staff
Concessions
Cooks
Box Seat Servers
Hawkers
Register Operators
Runners
Warehouse
On-Field Promotions Staff
Press Box Staff
Music Operator
Official Scorer
Stadium Cleaning Crew
Cleaning Crew Team Members
Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Open Interviews. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.
The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking, and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.
The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity.
If you are unable to attend the open interviews, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in.
