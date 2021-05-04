Bucks to Host Job Fairs on May 14 & 15
May 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding Job Fairs for summer game-day positions on Friday, May 14 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 15 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.
The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:
Camera Operators
Concessions
Box Seat Servers
Cooks
Hawkers
Register Operators
Runners
Warehouse
Mascot Performer
On-Field MC/Announcer
Press Box Staff
Music Coordinator
Official Scorer (fill in position)
Stadium Cleaning Crew
Cleaning Crew Team Members
Ushers
Group Outing Ushers
Kids Zone Usher
Seating Ushers
Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Job Fairs. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.
The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking, and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.
The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity. All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age.
If you are unable to attend the Job Fairs, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in.
The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning to Waterloo for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. Single-game tickets will go on sale on May 20. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
