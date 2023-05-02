Bucks to Host Job Fairs on May 12 & 13

May 2, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding Job Fairs for summer game-day positions on Friday, May 12 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.

The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:

Box Office Manager

Camera Operators

Concessions

Box Seat Servers

Cooks

Hawkers

Register Operators

Runners

Warehouse

Groundskeeper

Mascot Performer

Music Coordinator

Stadium Cleaning Crew

Ushers

Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Job Fairs. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.

The Bucks are looking for people who are dependable, hardworking, and enthusiastic about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.

The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity. All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age.

If you are unable to attend the Job Fairs, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in.

The Bucks open their 29th season of Northwoods League play at home on Monday, May 29 versus the Rochester Honkers at 2:35 pm. Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.