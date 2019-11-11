Bucks Seeking Nominations for Military Heroes Class of 2020

November 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their sixth annual Military Heroes Class. This special group will represent each branch of the military and honor those who are currently serving our country, veterans who have served in the past, but are no longer active, and those who bravely fought for our country, but have since passed away.

The ceremony for the 2020 Military Heroes Class will be at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium before a game on or around Independence Day (based on the upcoming release of the 2020 Northwoods League schedule). Those military heroes selected (and their families) will be honored on the field and will receive four tickets to that game. In addition, each military hero will receive 50 2020 Military Hero Class baseball cards with their military photo and bio included.

Nominations for the Military Heroes Class will begin immediately. The first 20 submissions will be accepted into the 2020 group, as individuals are urged to enter their nominations right away. Nominations will be taken until April 15th OR until 20 submissions are received.

To give all past and current military the opportunity to be honored in the Military Heroes Class, we ask that those veterans included in previous classes from 2015-2019 not be nominated again.

Nomination forms can be accessed by visiting the Waterloo offices during normal business hours, or online at www.waterloobucks.com. Nominations can be submitted online or mailed directly to the Bucks offices. Nominations must include a photo of the Military Hero along with your completed nomination form.

For more information on the Military Heroes Class, or to access a nomination form, please contact Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 or by e-mail at corbin@waterloobucks.com.

The Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.