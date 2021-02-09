Bucks Seek Host Families for Summer

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are now taking applications for host families for the 2021 season. Every year, roughly 50 elite college baseball players come to the area from all around the country to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League while representing the Cedar Valley in a Bucks uniform.

Host families house and provide their player with support throughout the summer. Each player becomes a member of their host family during their time in the area. Hosting a player can be a rewarding experience, as numerous lifetime relationships have been forged between players and their host families over the years. Hosting a player provides an opportunity to establish new connections with the athletes, their family, and potentially their future. The Bucks host family program offers the possibility to meet new people from around the country and show support to aspiring baseball players, while having a summer full of fun, sun, and baseball.

Over the past 26 seasons, Waterloo Bucks host families have been an important part of the team's and the NWL's success both on and off the field. Having a player become part of a local family helps these young men find a sense of normalcy in an unfamiliar city.

Here's the Pitch:

- Provide a home and bed for player(s) during the Bucks season.

- Every member of your immediate family will receive complimentary Reserved Seat season tickets. Any family who hosts multiple players will receive Box Seat season tickets for every member of the immediate family.

- Your family will be invited to attend special events.

- The player will be a positive role model for your children.

- You will have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of a young man.

- With 20 former Bucks who have made it to the big leagues, you might be getting to know a future Major League Baseball player.

- You have the potential for the creation of a long-term friendship.

Families or individuals interested in housing a college-aged player and becoming part of the Bucks' family may apply by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x2 or e-mailing corbin@waterloobucks.com.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning home for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

