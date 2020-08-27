Buck's Scorching Bat Carries Deep Dish to Close Win against Tully Monsters

JOLIET, IL - The Chicago Deep Dish beat the Joliet Tully Monsters in a thrilling Wednesday night City of Champions Cup matchup that required a home run derby tiebreaker. Deep Dish outfielder Andre Nnebe bested Tully Monsters outfielder Aaron Bond in the derby, but first baseman Grant Buck was the hero of the night for the Deep Dish for his fantastic individual effort at the plate.

Buck batted in all three Deep Dish runs to lead his squad to victory. The slugger blasted a monumental two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Deep Dish their first lead of the night. He also doubled to the left field wall in the second inning, scoring designated hitter Erik Ostberg. Buck has now recorded seven RBIs in the Deep Dish's last four games.

Alex McKenna enjoyed a productive day at the plate for the Tully Monsters in the loss. The center fielder was 3-for-4 at the dish with a solo home run in the first inning. The long ball was McKenna's second of the summer.

Third baseman Christian Funk also batted in a run for the Tully Monsters with an RBI single to right field in the fourth inning. Right fielder Matthew Koehler scored on the play after hitting an infield single and stealing second base.

Catcher Nick Meyer tied the game up for the Tully Monsters in the ninth inning with a clutch sacrifice fly to center field. Left fielder Alonzo Jones, who singled earlier in the frame, scored on Meyer's deep flyout.

Brock Stewart pitched 5.1 innings in his start for the Deep Dish, allowing two earned runs. He struck out five while surrendering five hits and two walks in the no decision. Pat McGowan replaced Stewart on the mound for the Deep Dish, pitching 2.2 hitless innings. He struck out three.

Logan Dubbé pitched well for the Tully Monsters in his first start of the City of Champions Cup. The righthander pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four. Sean Leland pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Dubbé, and Kyle Johnson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to send the game into the home run derby tiebreaker.

Catcher Marcus Mastrobuoni made some nice plays behind the plate for the Deep Dish. He caught a runner stealing in the fourth inning with a strong throw down to second base and made an acrobatic catch on a pop-up in foul territory in the fifth inning.

With the win, the third-place Deep Dish improved to 9-13 in the City of Champions Cup. The second-place Tully Monsters fell to 11-9 with the loss. The Tully Monsters will play the Joliet Slammers on Thursday night in their next City of Champions Cup tilt, while the Deep Dish will play next against the NERDS Herd on Friday night.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 3 6 0 10

Chicago Deep Dish 3 (4) 6 0 6

WP - N/A (Game ended in home run derby)

LP - N/A (Game ended in home run derby)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Grant Buck (2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R)

