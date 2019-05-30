Bucks Run Wild Past Loggers, Steal 14-6 Win

The Waterloo Bucks (2-0) stole 10 bases and drew 13 walks in a four hour, 7-minute marathon 14-6 victory over the La Crosse Loggers (0-2) on Wednesday evening, earning their first sweep of 2019.

Jake Gitter (2-4, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) opened the scoring in the first inning with a run-scoring fielder's choice. After La Crosse swiped the lead with a two-run first, Mike Nyisztor rapped a two-run second-inning single, responding promptly to put Waterloo ahead. Cole Brooks (2-5, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB) knocked in a run during the third inning with a single, then brought home another in the fifth. Pitcher Jack Corkery, forced into duty as a designated hitter, smoked an RBI single back up the middle two batters after Brooks.

A six-run sixth effectively squashed the Loggers' hopes, punctuated by a Gitter two-run double and an Alonzo Rubalcaba (1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP, 3 SB) two-run single. Sam Olson (1-2, R, RBI, 3 HBP, SB) added an RBI single in the frame.

Brooks struck again in the seventh with a run-scoring groundout, then Corkery brought in the 14th run of the game with a ninth-inning groundout to first.

Jack Parisi earned the win by the official scorer's discretion, covering 3.1 innings of relief. The righthander allowed two earned on three hits and four walks. Flashing electric stuff, Parisi struck out five and induced 10 whiffs on 82 pitches. Will Christopherson (1.0 ip, HBP, K) and Connor Anderson (2.0 ip, H, ER, 2 K) finished off the final three innings.

Rubalcaba stole three bases in the game, matching his entire collegiate career output, including summer ball, entering 2019.

The Bucks open a three-game homestand on Thursday evening with the St. Cloud Rox at 6:35 p.m.

