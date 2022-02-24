Bucks Partner with Northwoods League Foundation for "Share the Glove" Initiative

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide over $2,000 in Rawlings baseball equipment to an area youth baseball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 22 grants to be awarded in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $40,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under USIRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within the Cedar Valley.

