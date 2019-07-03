Bucks Bats Sputter in 11-3 Loss to Honkers

July 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks (20-17, 0-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but could not consistently carry their offensive momentum throughout the game as they fell 11-3 to the Rochester Honkers (19-17, 1-0) on Wednesday evening.

Tony Jenkins (2-5, R, SB) and Bennett Hostetler (0-3, 2 BB, R) led off the home first with a single and a walk. Patrick Ferguson (2-3, 2 BB, R, 2B, 2 RBI) hammered a double off the left-center wall, scoring both runners. One batter later, Blake Wagenseller (2-4, BB, 2B, RBI) doubled in Ferguson.

Waterloo's pitching and defense struggled throughout the evening, surrendering 11 unanswered runs. The Bucks' bats went 2-11 as an offense with runners in scoring position.

Alex Ronnebaum (2-4) and Mike Nyisztor (2-3, BB) each posted two-hit games for Waterloo in the loss.

The Bucks and Rochester meet in the second tilt of the four-game home-and-home series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. in Waterloo.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.