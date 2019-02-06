Bucks Announce Summer Internship Opportunities

February 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, IA - The Waterloo Bucks have announced available internship opportunities with the organization for the 2019 baseball season. The person or persons taking part in this unique opportunity will experience the inner-workings of a successful baseball organization, lend a hand in the team's continuous growth, and will assist with the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

The 2019 summer internship program will include full-time and gameday internship positions including ticket operations, game operations, merchandising, community relations, stadium operations, and video production internships. These internships are scheduled to begin in mid-April or early-May and run through mid-August. All applicants should have an aspiration to work in sports and have a basic knowledge for the game of baseball.

The main contact for the available positions is:

Dan Corbin

General Manager

corbin@waterloobucks.com

(319) 232-0500 x2

Resumes are being accepted immediately.

All Bucks home games are played at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.