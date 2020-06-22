Bucks Announce Start of 2020 Season

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are pleased to announce that the 2020 season will begin on Wednesday, July 1st. Due to the delayed start of the 2020 season, the Northwoods League created a new schedule. This new schedule is included in this release. In conjunction with the City of Waterloo and the Northwoods League, the Waterloo Bucks cannot wait to begin welcoming fans for our NEW Opening Day, Thursday, July 2.

Waterloo Bucks General Manager, Dan Corbin is energized. "We're very excited to be able to bring Waterloo Bucks baseball back to the Cedar Valley for the 2020 season. Our entire organization has been working tirelessly with the Northwoods League, Waterloo Mayor Hart, Waterloo Leisure Services, and the Black Hawk County Health Department and Sheriff's Office over the past few months to implement a plan that allows us to safely reopen Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. We aim to provide a safe, fun baseball season this summer that will hopefully help bring some normalcy back to everybody's lives. Play ball!"

Single Game Tickets for the 2020 Waterloo Bucks season will go on sale today at noon through online, phone, and in-person sales. Bucks Ticket Office hours are 10am-5pm Monday-Friday. Seating capacities will be limited due to new seating restrictions to follow social distancing.

The Bucks have created a Riverfront Stadium Readiness Plan that is available to view on our COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to read through our readiness plan and be prepared for when you visit the ballpark.

The Bucks, who will open their 26th season on July 1, play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

