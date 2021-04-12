Bucks Announce Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Tournament Schedule

April 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host twelve high school baseball events at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium over the course of the summer. Each tournament will be for varsity level high school baseball teams, featuring schools from all over the state of Iowa.

Below is a list of the tournaments:

Monday, May 24 - 2021 Waterloo Bucks Baseball Invitational

3:30 pm - Wapsie Valley HS vs. MFL MarMac HS

5:30 pm - North Iowa HS vs. Wapsie Valley HS

7:30 pm - MFL MarMac HS vs. North Iowa HS

Tuesday, May 25 - 2021 Stars & Strikes Showcase

5:30 pm - Oelwein HS vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck HS

7:30 pm - Game 2 of Showcase

Friday, May 28 - 2021 Waterloo WHIP Tournament

2:00 pm - Davenport West HS vs. Ottumwa HS

4:00 pm - Ft. Dodge HS vs. Clinton HS

6:00 pm - Consolation Game

8:00 pm - Championship Game

Saturday, May 29 - 2021 Cedar Valley Classic

10:00 am - Columbus Catholic HS vs. St. Ansgar HS

12:00 pm - Dowling Catholic HS vs. Western Dubuque HS

2:00 pm - Consolation Game

4:00 pm - Championship Game

Monday, May 31 - 2021 Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Diamond Classic

12:30 pm - Anamosa HS vs. Clayton Ridge HS

2:30 pm - Anamosa HS vs. Kee HS

4:30 pm - Clayton Ridge HS vs. Kee HS

Friday, June 11 - 2021 Cedar Valley Invitational

12:00 pm - Marion HS vs. North Scott HS

2:00 pm - Marion HS vs. Bettendorf HS

4:00 pm - North Scott HS vs. Storm Lake HS

6:00 pm - Bettendorf HS vs. Storm Lake HS

Wednesday, June 16 - 2021 Diamond Dreams Classic

11:00 am - Center Point-Urbana HS vs. Union HS

1:00 pm - Roland-Story HS vs. W. Delaware HS

3:00 pm - Consolation Game

5:00 pm - Championship Game

Saturday, June 19 - 2021 Waterloo Rumble

3:30 pm - Hampton-Dumont-CAL HS vs. Carlisle HS

5:30 pm - Davenport West HS vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL HS

7:30 pm - Carlisle HS vs. Davenport West HS

Friday, June 25 - 2021 Waterloo Triple Play Throwdown

1:00 pm - Easton Valley HS vs. Muscatine HS

3:00 pm - Columbus Catholic HS vs. Albia HS

5:00 pm - Consolation Game

7:00 pm - Championship Game

Saturday, June 26 - 2021 High School Showcase

12:30 pm - West Fork HS vs. Lisbon HS

2:30 pm - West Fork HS vs. Woodbury Central HS

4:30 pm - Lisbon HS vs. Woodbury Central HS

Wednesday, June 30 - 2021 Bucks Home Plate Classic

2:00 pm - Denver HS vs. GMG HS

4:00 pm - Williamsburg HS vs. Oelwein HS

6:00 pm - Consolation Game

8:00 pm - Championship Game

Wednesday, July 7 - 2021 Waterloo Bucks Baseball Bash

5:30 pm - Grundy Center HS vs. Columbus Catholic HS

7:30 pm - Game 2 of Invitational

In addition to these 12 tournaments, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium is currently scheduled to play host to a JV/Varsity doubleheader on Tuesday, July 6 when Wapsie Valley HS plays Nashua-Plainfield HS. First pitch for the first game is slated for 5:30 pm.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning home for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 12, 2021

Bucks Announce Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Tournament Schedule - Waterloo Bucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.