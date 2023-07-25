Bucell Returns for Sophmore Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the signing of returning forward Jamie Bucell.

Bucell, who played 28 games with the Havoc in the 2022-23 season, made a strong impression, recording 7 goals, 6 assists, and 16 penalty minutes. His performance in the playoffs was equally notable, adding a goal and an assist over three games including the overtime game-winning goal against the Birmingham Bulls in Game 2 of the SPHL Semi-Finals.

Bucell has consistently progressed in his career, beginning in the NCAA Division III with Utica College. Over five seasons, Bucell racked up 55 points in 98 games, culminating in an impressive 15 points in just 10 games in the 2020-21 season. Following a brief tenure with the Macon Mayhem, Bucell continued his professional journey in the 2022-23 season with the Binghamton Black Bears in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

"Jamie's return is huge," said Huntsville Havoc head coach, Stuart Stefan. "he joined us halfway through last season and made a good impression. We are excited to have him back and keep improving his game."

