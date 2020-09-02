Bucci Set to Return to the Ice Flyers for 2020-21 Season

Pensacola, Fla. - Ice Flyers head coach Rod Aldoff has announced the signing of center Tommaso Bucci for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Bucci stated, "Pensacola is a great place to play. The city and people there make it an amazing place to play professional hockey and I'm looking forward to returning to the gulf coast and play some hockey in front of our great fans."

The 6'0", 185-pound native of Franklin Square, N.Y. played his first professional season in 2019-20 with the Ice Flyers. On the active roster at the conclusion of the season, Bucci finished the season with the most points on the squad. He had a team high 31 points on 13 goals and 18 assists during his 46 games played.

"Tommaso had an exceptional season last year," Aldoff commented. "He came in with a high level of work ethic and a tremendous amount of character which showed through the amount of success he had on the ice."

Bucci was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team for his standout rookie season. He played his college hockey at NCAA Division I Mercyhurst University. In his senior season, he put up six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 37 games.

Aldoff added, "I expect Tommaso to come in this season with a ton of confidence that he can be a difference maker every night. He's a great human being and it's a pleasure to have him in an Ice Flyer jersey for another year."

Bucci concluded by saying, "I'm excited to see my teammates again and settle some unfinished business from last year. We're all looking forward to getting back down to Pensacola and getting on the ice at the Hangar again."

