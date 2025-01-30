Bryce McGowens Leads All Scorers with 35 PTS in Tough Win
January 30, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix YouTube Video
Check out the Rip City Remix Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2025
- Skyhawks Fall Short in First-Ever Trip to Mexico City 94-86 - College Park Skyhawks
- Magic Celebrate Osceola Ranchers Night with Win over Westchester Knicks - Osceola Magic
- Charge Defeated in OKC - Cleveland Charge
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop Road Matchup 102-98 to the San Diego Clippers - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Motor City Cruise Foward John Ukomadu Selected to 2025 AT&T G League Slam Dunk Event - Motor City Cruise
- Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star 2025 - Austin Spurs
- Jordan Jackson to Compete in 2025 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk Contest - Windy City Bulls
- South Bay Lakers Hold off Texas Legends - South Bay Lakers
- Remix Split Series with 115-106 Win over Spurs - Rip City Remix
- Stars Outshine Suns, 132-113 - Salt Lake City Stars
- San Diego Clippers Outlast Santa Cruz Warriors - San Diego Clippers
- Legends Come up Short in Back-And-Forth Battle against South Bay - Texas Legends
- Skyforce Claims 105-102 Overtime Thriller over Capitanes - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Remix Split Series with 115-106 Win over Spurs
- Bryce McGowens Selected to 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool at NBA All-Star Weekend
- Rip City Remix Outshoot the Stars in Home Victory
- Rip City Remix to Host MLK Day & Black History Celebration
- Remix Win in Overtime Thriller against Hustle