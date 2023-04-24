Bryce Jarvis Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

April 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







St. Petersburg, Fla. - Sod Poodles' right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 17-23, the League announced today.

The Arizona Diamondbacks No. 25-rated prospect earned the award after turning in five no-hit innings in his lone start last week against the NW Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City) on April 19. Jarvis tied his season-high with eight strikeouts during the game, his second straight start with eight punchouts.

Through three starts to begin the 2023 season, Jarvis is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and has 17 strikeouts, eight hits against him, while allowing eight runs (6 earned) across 14.0 IP.

Jarvis was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 18th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Duke. He was the second-ever Blue Devil selected in the first round, joining Marcus Stroman (22nd overall, 2012).

The right-hander has now won Texas League Pitcher of the Week twice in his career, the first coming on April 17, 2022.

The Sod Poodles return to action Tuesday, April 25 with the start of a six-game home series against the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets for the series, and the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now through the team website www.SodPoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.