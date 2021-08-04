Bryce Elder Named Double-A South Pitcher of the Month

August 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Minor League Baseball has announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for July in each of the 14 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. Mississippi Braves right-hander Bryce Elder has been named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month.

The Decatur, TX native went 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts. His 33 innings and 30 strikeouts were both second in the league. He threw a seven-inning complete game July 28 at Pensacola and held opponents to a .140 batting average.

Overall, he is 7-2 with a 3.13 ERA over 16 starts between High-A Rome and Mississippi. Elder has 99 strikeouts against 36 walks. His 89.0 innings pitched this season ranks second in Minor League Baseball.

Elder, 22, was selected by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas. Elder was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome on June 28, replacing another former Longhorn, Nolan Kingham, who won Pitcher of the Month in June. They both have worn the #58 for the M-Braves this season.

Montgomery Biscuits (Rays) outfielder Ruben Cardenas was named Player of the Month.

The M-Braves maintain the top record in the Double-A South at 45-34 and are currently 5-2 on the 12-game road trip to Pensacola and Birmingham.

The Mississippi Braves continue their six-game road series tonight in Birmingham. Wednesday night, the first pitch is at 7:05 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, August 10-15, with Clunker Car Night, Cristian Pache bobblehead giveaway, Princess Night, and Fireworks highlighting the promotional schedule.

